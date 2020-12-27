Mr. Billy Gene Hammack, 84, of Leesburg, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Wilson Hospice House.
Due to precautions regarding COVID-19, the family will host a memorial service at a later date.
Mr. Hammack was born May 30, 1936, in Iron City, TN. He proudly served our country as a Master Gunnery Sgt. in the United States Marine Corps where he retired after many years of faithful and honorable service. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjonesfh.com
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Hammack family
