MGySgt. William "Bill" E. Pressley, USMC (Ret.), 86, of Goldsboro, NC, and formerly of Albany, GA, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, May 26, 2021, at his home. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Charlie Asby officiating. Roy Bradshaw will provide the music. Following the funeral, Mr. Pressley will be laid to rest in The Mt. Enon Cemetery in Baconton with military honors. Born March 17, 1935, in Summerville, GA, he was born to the late James and Myrtle Owens Pressley. He proudly served our country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and retired after 30 years of faithful and honorable service. He later retired with 13 years at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany. He was a talented wood craftsman who enjoyed building bird houses and gave many away to friends and family. Mr. Pressley was a faithful and active member of New Hope Church of God in Goldsboro, NC. Before moving to North Carolina in 2018, he served on the church board of Lighthouse Ministries in Albany and was instrumental in starting the church. He was the leader of the Men's Brotherhood at Lighthouse and was always willing to help with any need within the church family. He was a past Master Mason and was a member of DAV where he was currently still active. In his free time, he loved camping, gardening, but most of all loved spending time with his grandbabies. Mr. Pressley will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Mr. Pressley was preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Johnston. Survivors include his beloved wife, Sharon Pressley of Goldsboro, NC; children, George Pressley of Summerville, GA; Patricia Pressley of Goldsboro, NC, Jennifer Bass and Chester of Baconton, GA, Joey Rape and Tina of Statesboro; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; his sister, Brenda Bishop of Rome, GA; and two nieces, Lauren Hankins and Jan Sams.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home of Albany was given the honor to care for the Pressley family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.