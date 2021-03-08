Mr. Michael Byron Dorminey, 70, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021, at his home.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Floral Memory Gardens with Rev. Todd Brooks officiating.
Born May 14, 1950, in Albany, he was the son of the late Raymond and Myrtice Hatcher Dorminey. He proudly served our country in the United States Air Force and later went to work for Delta Life where he sold insurance for many years. He loved the game of baseball and enjoyed coaching his son Matt and countless others. When he was not coaching, he made sure to be at every sporting event his children had. Michael was a loving and devoted father and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include his children, Matt Dorminey (Jen) of Marietta and Lauren Dorminey of Lester; two grandchildren Palmer and Millie Kate; and the mother of his children, Amy Blackburn of Lester.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve Mr. Dorminey's family.
