Michael Cochran

Mr. Michael "Mike" Paul Cochran, age 63, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. Dr. Bryan Myers, Reverend Earl Dunmon, and Reverend Sam Tate will officiate.
Mr. Cochran was born February 18, 1956 in Americus. He was the son of the late Paul Henry Cochran and the late Martha Ann Norton Cochran. Mike retired from South Georgia Technical College as the Department Director of Avionics. After his retirement, he worked for Thrush Aircraft traveling abroad overseeing the assembling of aircraft and teaching aviation maintenance. He was a member of the Americus Exchange Club and the HAM Radio Club, and a member of the Young Eagles Pilots Association. He provided hundreds of airplane rides to young people. His enthusiasm for aviation was inspiring to others. Mike was a local historian for Southerfield Aviation.
He was a kind and devout Christian. He was a faithful member of Cheek Memorial Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and the Sound Technician for 34 years.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Ellis Cochran of Americus; two daughters and son-in-laws, Kelly and Britt Bazemore of Albany, Katie French of Atlanta, and a special sister-in-law Kimberly Williams (Ken) of Atlanta; a sister Debra Cochran Short (Rufus) of Americus; a brother Mark Cochran (Lynn) of Covington, GA; two sisters-in-laws, Debra Garrett of Valdosta and Emily Iaconis (Chris) of Locust Grove, GA; one brother-in-law, Mike Ellis (Debbie) of Smyrna, GA; seven grandchildren, Nate French, Ella French, Clara French, Mary Ellis Bazemore, Carlisle Bazemore, Carolina Williams and Ellis Williams; two aunts, Mary Davis (Eugene) and Diane McClung (Johnnie); and four uncles, David Norton (Joyce), Jimmy Norton (Carol), JB Norton, and Ralph Norton (Sheryl). Several nieces and nephews as well as his beloved family in Bryson City, NC. And two special friends, Jason Wisham and William Bays also survive.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International Americus Camp, P.O. Box 722, Americus, GA 31709 or to South Georgia Technical College Foundation, The Mike Cochran Endowed Aviation Maintenance Technology Scholarship, P.O. Box 61202, Americus, GA 31719.
To sign the on-line guest book and share your condolences with the family visit www.aldridgefuneralservices.com
. Aldridge Funeral Services 612 Rees Park is in charge of these arrangements.
Aldridge Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
