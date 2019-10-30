Michael "Mike" Scott Cothren, 42, of Albany, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Kimbrell-Stern. Visitation will start one hour prior to the service at 11:00 AM. Rev. Thad Haygood will officiate with interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Mike was a graduate of Westover High School, class of 1995 and attended Georgia Southern University. He returned to Albany, GA where he found a career in property management.
Mike loved his wife and children deeply. His greatest joy was time spent with his family. Mills referred to him as the best daddy in the world and Marlee loved their trips to the candy store after school. Melanie adored the love he had for his children and admired that he was a father figure to many.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Cothren and his 2 children, Mills and Marlee Cothren all of Albany, his parents, Randy and Debbie Cothren of Bainbridge, GA, 1 brother, Mark Cothren of Albany, paternal grandfather, Robert Earl Cothren, mother and father in law, Willard and Brenda Humphries and a sister in law and her husband, Shannen and Jimmy Fields of Dublin, GA.
Memorials may be made to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA 31707 or to the Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center, 2223 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707.
To share your thoughts with the Cothren family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.Kimbrell-Stern, Inc.
Kimbrell-Stern, Inc
Albany, GA
229-883-4152
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.