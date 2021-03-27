Michael D Harrell, Jr. passed away December 9, 2020 in St. Petersburg , Florida. A "Celebration of Life" gathering will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 2:00pm-5:00pm at the home of Michael's mother, Sharon McPherson, 6170 Graves Hwy., Dawson, Ga. 39842.
