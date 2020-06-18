Michael Lackey, 54 of Lee County died Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. His graveside service will be Saturday 11 AM at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Brandon Walls will officiate. Please practice social distancing. A native of Covington, Mr. Lackey had lived between Covington and Leesburg most of his life and worked for Oxford Construction until his eye sight would not allow. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny Lackey. Survivors include his mother, Osceola Lawson (Harry), wife Barbie Lackey, daughters, Dana Jeriel Lackey, Osceola Draven Lackey, son Landon Ross, grandchildren, Skyler, Madalynn and Joshua (JJ) Hutcheson.Mr. Lackey will lie in state from 12 noon Friday til 5:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Lackey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

