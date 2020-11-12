Michael E. "Mike" Newell, 64, of Albany, GA, died November 11, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held Monday, November, 16 2020 at 2:00 PM at Andersonville National Cemetery. Pastor Danny Evans will officiate. Please observe social distancing and mask etiquette.
Mike was born in Albany, GA on January 8, 1956 to Melvin and Bernice Newell. He lived in Albany all of his life and graduated from Albany High School 1n 1974 and served in the United States Coast Guard.
Mike was employed with The Marine Corps Logistic Base as an Inventory Management Specialist and retired in 2019. He was a Baptist by faith and was a member of River Pointe Country Club and the Loyal Order of the Moose # 1285. Mike also was a charter member and founder of the Flint River Model Rail Road Club. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and avid golfer. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Newell and a sister, Penny Mize.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Mary Lane Newell of Albany, GA, a sister, Marie Newell Ledford (Greg) of Albany, GA, nieces and nephews, Jamie Davenport (Holly) of Cartersville, GA, Trey Newell (Jodie) of Lee County, GA and Brian Newell of Albany, AL.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Mike to the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Dr., Albany, GA, 31721.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
