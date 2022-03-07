Michael Eugene Parker, 53, of Camilla died Monday, March 7, 2022 at his residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 10 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home. Rev. Clay Cloud will officiate.
Born April 28, 1968 in Albany, Mr. Parker was the son of Paul and Frances Parker. He was a farmer and a member of First Baptist Church of Camilla. Mr. Parker attended Westwood School and graduated from Mitchell Baker High School in 1986. He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. Mr. Parker was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Alva Parker, paternal grandparents, Paul and Maude Parker, and maternal grandparents, Alva and Susie Price.
Survivors include his parents, Paul and Frances Parker of Camilla; two sisters, Fran Parker of Albany and Marilyn Parker Belcher (Mike) of Albany; one brother, William Parker (Vicky) of Hopeful; a niece, Kathryn Belcher Brown (Lee) of Albany; two nephews, Trey Parker (Stacey) of Leesburg and Kyle Belcher (Molly) of Charleston, SC; a great nephew, Price Belcher of Charleston, SC; three great nieces, Chloe Parker, Addie Parker, and Ruby Parker all of Leesburg.
Visitation will follow funeral services, Thursday, March 10, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, PO Box 414, Camilla, GA 31730 or Hopeful Baptist Church, 2740 River Rd, Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
