Albany, GA
Michael Wayne Harris
Mr. Michael Wayne Harris of Albany, Georgia was called to his eternal rest on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at House Of Prayer By Faith Church 212 Acorn Street, Albany, Georgia. Dr. Henry Brown to officiate. Interment will follow in Roselawn Garden Cemetery, Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553

