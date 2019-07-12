Michael Jay McComb passed away at Saint Joseph's /Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia on Monday, July 8, 2019. The Burial of the Dead and Celebration of Life service will be on Monday July 15 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, followed by private interment in the church garden. Visitation will be immediately following the service in the parish hall.
Born in Albany, Georgia at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on October 18, 1951, Mike remained a lifelong resident of Albany. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen Newsome McComb and Tommy McComb and sister, Laurie Wood.
Mike graduated from Albany High School in 1969 and attended Albany Junior College. He always enjoyed working in sales and was currently employed at Adventures In Advertising. He was a longtime member of Saint Paul's Episcopal Church where he was an active member participating in many volunteer positions including Ushers, Flower Ministry, Yardbirds, Fellowship Committee and Cursillo. He made his Cursillo in 2017 and immediately served on the team in 2018. Mike loved the Cursillo movement and considered it "life-changing". Mile also enjoyed his many volunteer hours for Barney's Run for warriors.
A loving and giving family man and person of strong faith, Mike was frequently known to leave anonymous gifts and buy meals for anyone in need. His generous heart was evident in his attention to his wife, daughter, grandchildren, friends and extended family. He was a true Southern gentleman and will long be remembered as a fine man.
Mike's hobbies were fishing, gardening, birdwatching, reading, golf and music. He loved music of all genres and encouraged all "don't be a music snob." He enjoyed his golf game and although humble was truly a talented player. His happy place was Alligator Point, Florida, where he enjoyed the peaceful beauty of God's creation and relaxed in the calm stillness of nature. He loved grilling out and was known among friends for his awesome grilled chicken.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula Rodgers McComb, daughter Liz (Elizabeth) Knight (Charlie), his 3 precious grandchildren, Jackson, Alex and Alli Knight, and his beloved dogs, Barkely and Livi - all of Albany. He is also survived by his brother Scot McComb (Nancy) of Forsyth, Ga., his sister- in- law Theresa Rief (Tom) of Albany, and cherished nieces and nephews.
The family has requested to please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Albany, or the Albany or Lee County Humane Society.
