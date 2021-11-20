Michael Roche, 82, of Albany, GA passed away on November 21, 2021, in Albany, GA.
The Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 PM Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in the chapel of Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors with Rev. Jennifer Sherling officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Michael Preston Roche, son of Welton Chester Roche and Evelyn Margaret Michael, was born May 12, 1939, in Lisinby Hospital, Panama City, FL.
His childhood years were spent in Port St. Joe (Oak Grove), FL, where his father Welton had many business interests, culminating in 45 years' ownership of Roche's Furniture Store serving the eastern Florida panhandle. Michael attended elementary school in Port St. Joe, and Gulfport Academy in Biloxi, MS. He graduated from Wewahitchka High School in Wewahitchka, FL. He spent 4 years in the Air Force working with airplanes' electronics systems, continuing with jobs in Greenville, TX, and then testing planes and radar systems at Tyndall and Eglin Air Force Bases on the Gulf Coast. Michael joined the Florida National Guard, returning to school to learn radiation calibration. This training brought him to Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany (GA), where he calibrated radioactive equipment for 16 years before retiring in 2000. He then joined his wife as a Dougherty County School Systems volunteer for 10 years at Merry Acres Middle School, Alice Coachman Elementary School, and the Dougherty County Gifted Program. He enjoyed the interactions with teachers and made many good friends.
Mike loved books, traveling throughout the United States, jet skiing the Gulf Coast, and airplanes of all kinds.
Michael's family history includes Stephen J. Roche, who signed the Florida State Constitution as a delegate from Gulf County.
Michael is survived by a wife of 46 years, Margaret Donovan Lange Roche; a daughter, Sara Evelyn Roche Lassiter (Conway, AR); a son, Jonathan Preston Roche (Seattle, WA); and a brother, David J. Roche (wife Willie, Shreveport, LA).
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial contributions to their favorite charity.
