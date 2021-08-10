The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Worth County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 245 AM EDT.
* At 1248 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen in the last 1 Hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sylvester, Moultrie, Tifton, Albany, Omega, Norman Park, Poulan,
Doerun, Ty Ty, Riverside, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Terrell, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City and
Powelltown.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Irwin,
eastern Dougherty, southern Turner, northeastern Mitchell, northern
Colquitt, Tift and Worth Counties through 145 AM EDT...
At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ty Ty, or 8 miles east of Sylvester, moving north at 5 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall of 1 to 2
inches per hour.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Sylvester, Putney, Moultrie, Albany, Omega, Norman Park,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Terrell, Schley, Sycamore, Sumner, Sale City, Minton
and Scooterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Michael "Bubba" Ray Humphrey, 42, of Albany, GA, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Sunday, August 15, 2021 at 11:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Chaplain Jeff Sexton will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at Mathews Funeral Home.
Michael was born in Albany, GA on June 18, 1979 to Ray and Marianne Humphrey. He graduated from Albany High School in 1997 and attended Albany Technical College where he received his certifications in Diesel Mechanics and Welding. He trained as a firefighter in Morgan, GA. Michael was a member of the NRA and The Sons of The American Legion Post # 335, Sylvester. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and shrimping.
Survivors include his four children, Cody Humphrey of Albany, GA, Abbiegail Humphrey of Sycamore, GA, Serenity Humphrey and Henry Humphrey, and their mother, Michelle Fleming all of Temple, GA, his parents, Ray and Marianne Humphrey of Sylvester, GA, his sisters, Yvonda Wall (Lynn) of Murfreesboro, AR and Jeanne Humphrey Brooks (Walter Goff) of Ocilla, GA, his partner, Kelly Woodruff of Albany, GA, a niece, Emily Lackey (Richard) of Albany, GA and nephews, Jacob Brooks of Statesboro, GA, Michael Robert Greene of Murfreesboro, AR and Steven Greene of Albany, GA.
Friends are welcome to attend and the service will be streamed live on Mathews Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Michael to American Legion Post # 335, at 906 N. Isabella St., Sylvester, GA 31791.
