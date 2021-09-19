Michael "Bubba" Ray Humphrey, 42, of Albany, GA, died Monday, August 9, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Chaplain Jeff Sexton will officiate. The family will not receive friends.
Michael was born in Albany, GA on June 18, 1979 to Ray and Marianne Humphrey. He graduated from Albany High School in 1997 and attended Albany Technical College where he received his certifications in Diesel Mechanics and Welding. He trained as a firefighter in Morgan, GA. Michael was a member of the NRA and The Sons of The American Legion Post # 335, Sylvester. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and shrimping.
Survivors include his four children, Cody Humphrey (Emma Lynn) of Albany, GA, Abbiegail Humphrey of Sycamore, GA, Serenity Humphrey and Henry Humphrey, and their mother, Michelle Fleming all of Temple, GA, his parents, Ray and Marianne Humphrey of Sylvester, GA, his sisters, Yvonda Wall (Lynn) of Murfreesboro, AR and Jeanne Humphrey Brooks (Walter Goff) of Ocilla, GA, his partner, Kelly Woodruff of Albany, GA, a niece, Emily Lackey (Richard) of Albany, GA and nephews, Jacob Brooks of Statesboro, GA, Michael Robert Greene of Murfreesboro, AR and Steven Greene of Albany, GA.
Friends are welcome to attend and the service will be streamed live on Mathews Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Michael to American Legion Post # 335, at 906 N. Isabella St., Sylvester, GA 31791.
