Michael Rooks "Mike" Lanier, Sr., 75, of Newton died December 16, 2020 at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 20 at Lakeside Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Troy Pearson will officiate.
Born December 14, 1945 in Blakely, GA, Mr. Lanier was the son of the late R. J. Lanier and Ethel Ray Lanier. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Lanier was owner/operator of Michael's Shopping Center. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Mamie McConnell Lanier of Newton; son, Michael Rooks Lanier, Jr. (Heather) of Newton; daughter, Mindy Lanier of Newton; uncle, Hugh Lanier of Atlanta; three grandchildren, Lillian Lanier, Abigail Lanier, and Michelle Lanier; two sisters-in-law, Chris Lanier and Betty McConnell; brother-in-law, Chuck McConnell.
Visitation will be 1 - 2 p.m. Sunday, before services, at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children (donate.lovetotherescue.org) or Mitchell-Baker Service Center, 65 Industrial Blvd., Camilla, GA 31730.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
