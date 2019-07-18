Mr. Micheal C. Cooper, 22, was called home to rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. His funeral service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 12 noon at Mt. Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser, GA. Elder Martin Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Countyline MIssionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Sasser, GA.
Mr. Cooper leaves to cherish his precious memories, his mother, Lucy Soilberry-Cooper, of Sasser, GA; his father, Michael D. Cooper of Jacksonville, FL, three brothers, Jabril Grier, Demetrius (Kimberly) Soilberry, and Daryl Soilberry and a sister, Shaquil Grier, all of Sasser GA.; grandparents, Mr. Wade and Mrs. Thelma Soilberry, of Sasser GA, and Mr. Martin (Jennifer) Cooper of Jacksonville, FL; three uncles, Wade Jr. (Phyllis) Soilberry of Albany, GA, Lonnie Broner, of Sasser, GA, and Dennis (Dorcia) Soilberry, of Albany, GA; three aunts, Pastor Nancy Wooden of Sasser, GA, and Tina Cooper and Felicia Cooper, both of Jacksonville FL; a host of nieces and nephews and cousins; special friend, KeLonda Bush; three special brothers. Jaylan Jones, Keshawn Jones, and Jazzmond Kendrick; godparents, Stanley and Priscilla Williams; "Young Believers" for which he had a special love; and a host of sorrowing friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
