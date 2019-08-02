Michelle Dawson

Ms. Michelle Vernell Dawson, 50 of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the residence of her daughter in Killeen, Texas.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 3:00PM in the Doretha H. Payne Chapel at Martin Luther King Funeral Home, 1908 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Pastor Howard K. James, Sr. and Pastor Willa Barnes will officiate. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home. The family will receive friends at the home of Ms. Dawson's sister, Carmeletha Lofton, 1608 Dorough Avenue.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
