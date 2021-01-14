Michelle Leigh Corbett, 26, of Leesburg, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A lifelong resident of the area, Michelle was a server working in different restaurants in the area. She left behind three beautiful children who were her world. Always "just wanting to be a good momma". She graduated from Worth County High School in 2012.
Survivors include her children, Gracelyn Tucker, Christopher Michael and Skyler Corbett, mother, Coleen Hartzo, Leesburg, brother Christopher Riner, Leesburg, aunt Sharon Campbell, grandmother Cheryl Campbell, Cleveland, OH, brother Nicholas Bell, Newnan. Her father. David Corbett. aunts, Patricia Day (Buddy) Albany, and her uncle Audrey Asher, Albany.
In lieu of flowers please donate to family for care of her children.
