Rainbow City, AL
Mike Freeman
Mike Freeman, 64, of Rainbow City, passed away Wednesday, March 4th, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Preceding Mike in death is his parents, Clifford and Ann Freeman.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Freeman; sons, Michael Freeman Jr., Brandon (Kristen) Freeman; grandchildren, Austen, Tyler, Haiden, Brantley, and Olivia Freeman; brothers, Rickey (Ouida) Freeman, Mark (Jennifer) Freeman; sister, Regina (Troy) Leeson; special aunt, Jane Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Etowah County Humane Society (4200 Brooke Ave., Gadsden, AL 35904).
The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganfuneralchapel.com
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
