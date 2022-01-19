Mildred Christine Glaze, 86, of Leesburg, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her funeral service will be 11:00, Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Mathews Funeral Home with entombment to follow at Crown Hill Mausoleum. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
A native of Baker County, Mrs. Glaze had lived in the Albany area most of her life. She was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church loved to work in the yard and was a great cook. She was preceded in death by her husband Owen R. Glaze, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter Deborah Cook, Leesburg, son Gerald Glaze (Vicki), McDonough, grandsons, Jim Cook, Saudi Arabia, Joel Glaze and Nathan Glaze both of McDonough, great grandson Henry Cook sisters, Grace Craft, Dawson, Martha Ann Davis, Cheyenne, WY, brothers Steve McLeod, Shellman, GA, H. C. McLeod, Folkston, GA.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials to the Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Service Area, 2402 North Tift Avenue, Suite 102, Tifton, GA 31794.
