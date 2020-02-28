Leesburg, GA
Mildred Fields
Mrs. Mildred Jackson Fields 78, of Leesburg, Georgia transitioned from her earthly home on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from the sanctuary of Friendship Baptist Church, 400 Pine Avenue Albany, Georgia, Rev. Carl White, Jr., Pastor with Rev. Thomas Rivers, Eulogist. Interment to follow in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553
To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Fields as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Latest theft has Mike Rogers pondering future
- Albany State football tryouts for unsigned seniors is Saturday
- First foster care bill clears Georgia Senate
- Rome family gets relief from large 'surprise bill'
- Random Act of Kindness
- FINAL FOUR: Terrell County's Jamarkeis Allen leads Greenwave past Dooly County
- Albany man braves swollen waters to rescue woman in distress
- Atlanta man state's longest-surviving heart transplant patient
- Albany SCV group to hold annual Lee-Jackson banquet
- Monroe, Terrell, Calhoun in Elite Eight games this week
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
-
Feb 28
-
Feb 29
-
Feb 29
-
Mar 1
-
Mar 2
Online Poll
Are you getting a tax refund this year?
This poll is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.