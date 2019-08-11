Mildred Harrell

Mrs. Mildred Watson Harrell, 93, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Oaks at Oakland. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Kimbrell-Stern. Visitation will be held the hour before funeral time. Interment will be held at 3:00 PM at Sharon Baptist Church in Telfair County, GA.
Mrs. Harrell was born in Worth Co and moved to Albany in 1942. After completing Business College she worked for Albany Bank and Trust and later became a business partner at Clyde's Engine Works until 1971. In 1975 she and her husband John Parker Harrell moved to the Harrell family farm in Telfair Co.
She enjoyed reading and was a constant learner. She would clip out noteworthy articles from various newspapers and magazines and give them to friends and relatives to help them on their journey.
She was a fantastic cook who especially loved preparing holiday meals for her family and her homemade layered chocolate cake was one of the best around. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed many days tending to her garden and watching fresh fruits and vegetables grow.
Mildred loved the lord and devoted much of her time to the church singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school and vacation bible school classes.
She is a loving example of always striving to teach others to do the right thing, continuing to learn wisdom, always working hard, and encouraging all to love Jesus.
From her family, this is not good bye rather we will miss you and we love you.
Survivors include her daughter, Martha Wallace Hallford Neely and her husband, John of Albany and her grandson, Brad Hallford and his wife, Lori of Albany, 2 great grandchildren Haley and Jack Hallford.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, John Parker Harrell.
To share your thoughts with the Harrell family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.