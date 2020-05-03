Dothan, AL



Mildred Holley



Mildred Bostwick Holley, 98, of Dothan, AL, formerly of Albany, GA, left this earth to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on May 1, 2020.



Mrs. Holley was born January 8, 1922, in the Colomokee community north of Blakely, GA. She was the daughter of the late Paul Gregory Bostwick and Lucille Hammack Bostwick. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Bill Bostwick, Leon Bostwick, Fred (Bubba) Bostwick and 4 sisters, Annie Laura Greene, Mae Adams, Thelma Ledbetter and Agnes McCorkle. She is survived by one sister Dorothy Goodpasture of Fourney, TX. Her surviving son is Horace "Buck" Holley (Rhonda) of Hartford, AL. She has 5 grandchildren, Peggy (Jeff) Burnett, Tim (Lisa) Holley, Thomas (Melissa) Holley, Paul (Michelle) Holley, and Michael Holley. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren, 13 great great grandchildren, and 2 great great great grandchildren. She had many loving nieces and nephews.



Mrs. Holley grew up in the Blakely, GA area. She married Horace L. Holley on July 9, 1938. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1992. Several years after they married they moved to Albany, GA, where after working many years she retired from Coats & Clark in 1985.



She loved to work in her yard; pulling weeds, planting tomatoes, and watching her flowers grow. She also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. One of her biggest enjoyments was spending time at her church, Beacon Baptist in Albany, GA, where she was a longtime and faithful member. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and keeping up with their lives.



She will be buried next to her husband at Floral Memory Gardens in Albany, GA, with Bro. Ron Stinson officiating, and immediate family only in attendance The family requests that any memorial gifts be made as donation to Beacon Baptist Church, 5818 Newton Road, in Albany, GA



