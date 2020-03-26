Mildred Parks

Leesburg, GA
Mildred Lelia Parks
Mrs. Mildred Lelia Parks, 79, of Leesburg, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted on Friday, March 27, 2020, in the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, in Mitchell County. Rev. Chris Hall will officiate. Due to unfortunate circumstances related to COVID-19, services will be for immediate family only.
Born December 14, 1940, in Decatur, GA, Mrs. Parks was the daughter of the late Charlie D. Snow and Ruby Key Snow. She was a loving and caring homemaker who cared well for her beloved family. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she was the director of children's church for over 20 years. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and cake decorating.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Ellis Parks; children, Ken Parks and his wife, Karen, Rhonda Parks Western and her husband, Sean; siblings, Anne, Lillie, Frances, Charlie Jr., and Marty; 3 grandchildren, Kyle Parks and his wife Hope, Melina Western, and Ellie Western; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Affinis Hospice at 507 North Jefferson St., Albany, GA 31701.
You may share your condolences and watch the memorial DVD tribute by visiting www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Leesburg, GA 31763
(229) 814-1415
