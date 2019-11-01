Mildred Wooden
Albany, GA
Mildred Mitchell Wooden
Mrs. Mildred Mitchell Wooden, 72 of Orlando, Florida formally of Albany, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Orlando Heath Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida.
Homegoing Services will be conducted, Saturday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00AM at Greater Joy Cathedral Celebration Of Praise, Inc, 2405 Lily Pond Road. Bishop Q. S. Caldwell will officiate. Interment will follow in the Roselawn Memory Gardens, 2120 M. L. King, Jr. Drive. Visitation will be held on today, Friday, November 1, 2019, from 11:00AM until 8:30PM at the funeral home.
M. L. King Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, Georgia 317013615
(229) 435-4813

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.