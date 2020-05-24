Mildred Wigley Woodham, 85, of Albany, Georgia, perished from injuries due to a car accident, on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Friends are invited to join the family in a graveside service at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Woodham was born January 26, 1935 in Anniston, Alabama, the daughter of Pearley Coleman and Lela Mae Johnson Wigley. She attended and graduated from Anniston High School. She majored in music at Jacksonville State University, Jacksonville, Alabama where she met and married her favorite running back, Albert "Al" Ray Woodham in June 24, 1956. She was a devoted wife and partner, lovingly supportive mother, avid follower of all football, Fox Network and Weather Channel enthusiast, crafty, creative, and stylish hobbyist, and attending member of First Baptist Church of Albany in Leesburg, a green thumb novice gardener, and participated in several entertaining lunch groups. She retired from Albany Technical College after 35 years. Mrs. Woodham was preceded by her husband, parents, and younger brother George Milton Wigley, Senior.
Mrs. Woodham is survived by her only child: Carlie Louise Woodham, her older brother, Pearly Coleman Wigley, Jr. (wife June), nephews: George Wigley, Charles Wigley (wife Kim), Tull Wigley (wife Linda), and Joel Woodham; nieces: Lola Benford (husband Bob), Kathy Wigley, and Miss Nolie Magnolia, her sassy West Highland Terrier, and her only "grandchild" a rambunctious Yellow Labrador named Tallulah Belle.
