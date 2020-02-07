Mr. Milton Lee Graddy, 57, departed this life in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Springvale, GA. Reverend Alfred Starling will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Graddy leaves to cherish his memories: his loving mother, Vivian Graddy; his sister, Laura Graddy; two brothers, Theo Allen and Professor (Jessie) Allen, all of Cuthbert, GA; two brothers-in-law, Paul Gibbs and Larry "Pool" Tarver of Cuthbert, GA; one aunt, Bennie Allen-Miller of St. Petersburg, FL; a devoted niece, Alahandra Allen; five nephews, Paul Graddy of Jonesboro, GA, Michael (Venitian) Brooks of Albany, GA, Adrian Gibbs of Cuthbert, GA, Fredrick (Selena) Allen of Blakley, GA, and Larnell Tarver; six nieces, Melissa Gibbs, Latoya Gibbs, and Cheryl Gibbs, all of Cuthbert, GA, Vivian Gibbs of Edison, GA, and Tiffany (Rashard) Barnes and Kimberly Gilbert, both of Cuthbert, GA; a special cousin, Alfred (Frances) Richardson of Springvale, GA; a special friend, Teresa Hudson of Cuthbert, GA; and a host of other family and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.