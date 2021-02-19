Milton Griffin, Jr.

Mr. Milton "June Bug" Griffin, Jr., 72, of Albany, GA; departed this life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Theodus Drake, Jr. is pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Public viewing will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Elliott Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Elliott's website at https://elliottfhga.com/.
