Milton Griffin, Jr.

Mr. Milton "June Bug" Griffin, Jr., 72, of Albany, GA; departed this life on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Second Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1010 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Dr. Theodus Drake, Jr. is pastor and will provide the eulogy. Interment will follow in the Floral Memory Gardens, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Public viewing will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021, from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Elliott Funeral Home. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Elliott's website at https://elliottfhga.com/.

To plant a tree in memory of Milton Griffin, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.