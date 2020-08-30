Mr. Milton Richard "Rick" Cornell, 59, of Sylvester, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2020, at South Georgia Medical Center.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Riverside Cemetery. Dr. Charlie Rouse will officiate and the family will greet with friends following the service. We respectfully ask all guests adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Born on March 20, 1961, in Dumfries, VA Mr. Cornell was the son of Jack and Nancy Cornell. He worked for Buffalo Rock Pepsi as a route salesman for over 25 years. Rick loved being at the beach, fishing, eating crab legs with his family, going to the race track, and loved the game of soccer. He was a previous volunteer firefighter and one of his favorite hobbies included going to estate auctions and yard sales with his wife. His greatest accomplishment was his family and he loved being Pa Pa to his grandchildren. A loving husband, son, father, and Pa Pa, he will be greatly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Cornell.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 40 years, Marie Cornell of Sylvester; mother, Nancy Cornell of Myrtle Beach, SC; children, Jason Cornell (Abby) of Lee County, Jeremy Cornell of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Brittany Cornell of Valdosta; grandchildren, Savannah Cornell, JJ Cornell, Libby Cornell, Jace Murfin, and Devin MCcluskey; mother-in-law, Trellie Stewart; brother, Bill Cornell of Myrtle Beach, SC; and host of extended family and friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hallandhallfh.com.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Cornell family.
