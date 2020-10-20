Mollie Ledford Neal, 73, of Albany, Georgia flew home with her angels to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 7:14 am. Celebration of her life will be held at Merry Acres Event Center in the Ballroom on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Family will have visitation and receive friends and family at 10:00 am with her celebration service from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm.
Mollie was born October 19, 1946, in Moultrie, Georgia, to Thomas J. Ledford and Mildred McFarlin Ledford. She grew up in Albany, Georgia and graduated from Albany High School in 1964.
She met and started dating William Clark Neal while working at Walden and Kirkland in 1965. After falling in love, they married on August 19, 1966, and honeymooned in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Born with a very adventurous, spontaneous, creative energy, she loved architecture, sunrises on the beach with her coffee, rock and roll, and good margaritas! She had a special love of design, beauty, and creation. She would build three homes, all expressions of her unique style, grace, and true southern elegance. An excellent cook and best cake maker for all birthdays, we were fortunate to have Ms. Mollie in her kitchen throughout our lives. Born with an independent, curious nature, grounded in her God and spiritual truths, she taught us how to live with grace. The gift of the present, self love, and the peace of using forgiveness to heal best describes her life's path. She loved Native American culture and grew up with her mother teaching art at The Wigwam in Tift Park. She lived the Native American philosophy, "head in the mountains, feet in the sea". She was the ultimate homemaker and mother, always concerned for the needs and desires of her family before her own. She taught us to appreciate God's beauty in all things.
Survivors include her husband, William Clark Neal, her children Millie Neal Page and her husband, Heidt Neal Page of Albany, Georgia, William Clark Neal, Jr. and his wife, Suzy Lescosky Neal of Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia. Her grandchildren are Claire Anne Page and Connor McFarlin Page of Albany. She is survived by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas G. Ledford of Albany and Mr. and Mrs. Mark T. Ledford of Savannah.
In lieu of flowers please make memorials Methodist Home for Children and Youth, P O Box 2525, Macon, GA 31204.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
