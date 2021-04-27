Mrs. Molly E. Phillips Arnold, 57, of Albany died Sunday April 25, 2021 at her residence.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday May 4, 2021 11:00AM at Kimbrell-Stern. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 to 9:00PM at Kimbrell-Stern.
Born in Ohio, Mrs. Arnold was the daughter of Rev. Roger Phillips and Judith Arheit Phillips. She was an Administrative assistant for the Boys and Girls Club of Albany for 16 years. Mrs. Arnold also worked as a Veterinary assistant for Dr. Ken Greene. She was a member of the Lutheran Church of our Savior. Mrs. Arnold was a Softball Coach and Softball Mom for many years and an avid Ohio State and Cincinnati Reds fan.
She was preceded in death by her mom Judith Arheit Phillips.
Survivors include her husband Austin "Buster" Arnold of Albany; four daughters Sarah Arnold, Danielle Arnold, Anna Arnold and Rachel Arnold all of Albany; a stepdaughter Jennifer Combs and her husband Grant of Albany; three grandchildren Jeremiah Combs, Grace Combs and Jonathan Lee III; her father Rev. Roger Phillips and his wife Marian of Ohio; a sister Melissa Moriarty and her husband Patrick of Ohio; Melanie Steuer and her husband Keith of Alpharetta, GA; a brother Matthew Phillips and his wife Angie of Ohio.
