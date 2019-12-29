Albany, GA
Molly Parker
Molly Morrison Parker, age 39, passed away surrounded by family and friends on December 22, 2019. Molly was born on July 31, 1980 in Albany, Georgia to Tommy Carroll Morrison and Donna McKenzie. She grew up in Albany and later graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography from Savannah College of Art and Design. After a few years of living in Savannah and Atlanta, interning at the Smithsonian in Washington DC, and making friends wherever she went, Molly moved to St. John in the US Virgin Islands where she met her best friend and love of her life, Tom Parker. They later moved to Colorado, where they married on August 11, 2012 on Lyons Farmette.
Molly and Tom moved to Santa Rosa Beach, Florida in 2014, where they have raised their four-year-old son, Arlo Lyons. Molly was a devoted mother who taught Arlo how to love deeply, laugh often, live joyfully, and befriend everyone.
Molly was a talented photographer who captured the lives of thousands in so many ways. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and constant smile, her devotion to Tom and Arlo, her love of music and people, and her warm and kind spirit. She taught us all so much about living life to the fullness and simply enjoying the nature and beauty all around us.
Molly is survived by her husband Tom, her son Arlo, her mother Donna McKenzie, her father Tommy Morrison, her grandmother Jan Warren, sister and brother-in-law Melissa (Toota) and Alex Winskie, brother and sister-in-law Bobby and Hannah Morrison, sister Morgan McKenzie, father and mother-in-law John and Therese Parker, many brothers and sisters in law and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who she loved and touched deeply. She was preceded in death by her stepfather Jerry McKenzie, Grandfather Robert H. Warren, and Grandmother Madeline Calvert.
A party to celebrate Molly's life will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 6pm at the Manor House Pub in Merry Acres Inn (1500 Dawson Road Rd, Albany, GA). A service will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2pm at Porterfield United Methodist Church (2200 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA) with a reception immediately following at The Shackleford House (1801 Dawson Road Albany, GA). Please do not wear black.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Arlo Lyons Parker Education Fund. gf.me/u/w82aty
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home Crem is in charge of arrangements.
