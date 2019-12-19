Albany, Ga.
Monterio Sapp
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announces the passing of Mr. Monterio Sapp, 39, of Albany, GA he departed this life on December 18, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Please keep the family of Mr. Monterio Sapp in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
In humble submission to the will of God, the management & staff of J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Home sadly announces the passing of Mr. Monterio Sapp, 39, of Albany, GA he departed this life on December 18, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Please keep the family of Mr. Monterio Sapp in your prayers as we Reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com.
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Albany, GA
229-430-8800
To plant a tree in memory of Monterio Sapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.