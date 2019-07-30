Mr. Morris Harvey departed this life on July 25, 2019, at Pruitt Health-Palmyra, in Albany, Georgia. His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Bronwood First Baptist Church in Bronwood, Georgia. Interment will follow at Bronwood City Cemetery in Bronwood.
Mr. Harvey leaves to cherish his memory two loving sister Doris (Ellis) Harold of Zephyrhills, Florida, and Gladys Gardner of Albany, Georgia, and a host of loving nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
