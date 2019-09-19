Mother Alberta Jackson
Albany, GA
Alberta Jackson
Mother Alberta Jackson departed this life Thursday September 12,2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday September 21,2019 at 2 P.M. in the sanctuary of Litman Cathedral House of God Saints In Christ ,1129 W Whitney Ave, Albany, GA 31707. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery . To share a memory with The Family of Mother Alberta Jackson or to sign our online guestbook please.visit,www.litmanfuneralservice.com
J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
1202 E.Clark
Albany, GA 31705
229-430-8800

