Mother Annie Ruth James Dennard, 80, passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery. Reverend Julian Holder will officiate. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of final arrangements.
Mother Dennard's precious memories will forever remain with her husband, Howard Dennard; her children: Terrelyn Wade (Idus), Tangela Perry (Cedric), Harold Roberts(Maqueta), and Michael Jones, Jr.; her grandchildren, Howadrick Pittman, Chandrica Gilliam, D'Harold Roberts, Amir Jones, Jason Wade, Kiara Brown, Maniyah Roberts, Idus Wade III, Vanessa Perry, Jordan Fortune, and Ticobia Whitting (godchild); sisters-in-law, Doshie Moore and Minnie Marshall; brother-in law Steve Stribling; an aunt, Mary James; an uncle, Levi Robinson; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.
