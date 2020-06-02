Mother Charlie Brown
Sylvester, GA
Mother Charlie Mae Brown
Charlie Mae Brown 90, of Worth County, Sylvester, GA departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Private graveside funeral services will be held at New Mt. Holder Baptist Church Cemetery, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Rev. Johnny Gardner and Rev. Chucky Mathis will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Meadows Funeral Home, 315 S. Madison St., Albany, GA 31701.
