Mother Grace Virginia Richardson Humphrey Cutts, 108, affectionately known to all as Amazing Grace, was a 103-year member of ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA; she joined the church at the tender young age of 5. Amazing Grace passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at her beloved church on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Reverend Martin T. Williams is the Senior Pastor of ATOC, and Reverend E. X. King will deliver the eulogy. Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of the final arrangements.
Amazing Grace leaves to mourn her passing: one daughter-in-law, Mrs. Helen G. Humphrey; two grandchildren, Calvin R. Humphrey, Esq., and Kimberly H. Browne, MD; two great grandchildren, Alida H. Browne and Matthew D. Browne; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who make up her extended family.
The family wishes to recognize and extend our most heartfelt and sincere appreciation to the following persons who provided care and assistance to Amazing Grace over the years and who the family depended on to look after her on a daily and nightly basis: Ola Jones, Essie Bradley, Willa Slack, Margie Miller, Daisy Calloway, Cheryl Jackson, Emma Porter, Georgia Countryman, Laverne Hart, Cassandra Johnson, and Louise McDaniel. We thank you and trust you know that you remain forever engrained in our hearts for your loving care and dedication to Amazing Grace. May God continue to bless you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.