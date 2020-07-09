Mother Louise "Weezy" Scott Richardson, 85, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bronwood City Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will deliver the eulogy. Mother Richardson leaves to mourn her passing her daughters Dorothy Ann Walker of Dawson, GA; Willie Mae Pearson (Coy) of Leesville, LA; Selena Richardson-Jordan (Norman) of Kathleen, GA; Deborah Ann Buchanan of Bronwood, GA; Bernice Belinda Green (Dr.William) of Humble, TX; Mary Louise Mobley (Robert) of Bronwood, GA; one stepson Johnny David Holt (Sheridan) of Hagertown, MD and two daughters-in-love Emma Jean Porter of Dawson, GA and Deloise P. Porter of Jacksonville, FL. One brother Fred Scott Sr. of Bronwood, GA, and one sister-in-law Mary Clark Scott of Bronwood, GA. Two special nephews Jessie Lunsford of Bronwood, GA, and Willie Pickett of Dawson, GA, and a host of grands, greatgrands, greatgreat grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special THANKS to: Dr. Michael Satchell, the Affinis Hospice Care to include Mrs. Carol, LaDonna, Trina, Angela, LeNora and the United Health Care CNAs.

To plant a tree in memory of Louise Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.