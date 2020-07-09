Mother Louise "Weezy" Scott Richardson, 85, departed this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in her home surrounded by family. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Bronwood City Cemetery. Reverend Dr. Marvin Brown will deliver the eulogy. Mother Richardson leaves to mourn her passing her daughters Dorothy Ann Walker of Dawson, GA; Willie Mae Pearson (Coy) of Leesville, LA; Selena Richardson-Jordan (Norman) of Kathleen, GA; Deborah Ann Buchanan of Bronwood, GA; Bernice Belinda Green (Dr.William) of Humble, TX; Mary Louise Mobley (Robert) of Bronwood, GA; one stepson Johnny David Holt (Sheridan) of Hagertown, MD and two daughters-in-love Emma Jean Porter of Dawson, GA and Deloise P. Porter of Jacksonville, FL. One brother Fred Scott Sr. of Bronwood, GA, and one sister-in-law Mary Clark Scott of Bronwood, GA. Two special nephews Jessie Lunsford of Bronwood, GA, and Willie Pickett of Dawson, GA, and a host of grands, greatgrands, greatgreat grands, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Special THANKS to: Dr. Michael Satchell, the Affinis Hospice Care to include Mrs. Carol, LaDonna, Trina, Angela, LeNora and the United Health Care CNAs.
Wendy evans said:I was so sorry to hear of Uncle Don’s passing.My thoughts are of you and with family.Your Nephew,Bob Evans (son of Dorothy Green)
