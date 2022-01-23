Mother Shirley Litman

Mother Shirley Biggs-Litman, 83 of Albany, Georgia departed this life on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence in Albany, Georgia. The National Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11 A.M. at Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries 1506 S. South Slappey Blvd . The entombment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. Please keep the family of Mother Shirley Biggs-Litman in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com. J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
