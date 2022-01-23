Mother Shirley Litman

Mother Shirley Biggs-Litman, 83 of Albany, Georgia departed this life on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at her residence in Albany, Georgia. The National Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 11 A.M. at Evangelical Faith Vision Ministries 1506 S. South Slappey Blvd . The entombment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery. Please keep the family of Mother Shirley Biggs-Litman in your prayers as we reflect the Gracious Memories. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.litmanfuneralservice.com. J.L.Litman Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Mother Shirley Biggs-Litman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.