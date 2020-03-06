Funeral services for Mr. Charlie "Hayes" Singleton, 77 of Albany will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church, GA Highway 55, Leary, GA 39862. Dr. Willie Moore, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701 TODAY, Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1-7PM. The family will receive friends at 1506 Mcarthur Street, Albany, GA 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.