Mr. George Evans
Albany, GA





George Richard Evans
Funeral services for Mr. George Richard Evans, 78, of Albany will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Arcadia Missionary Baptist Church, 1214 North Jackson Street, Albany, Georgia 31701. Dr. Ronnie Arrington, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Viewing will be held TODAY, November 15, 2019 at Rehoboth Bible Church, 1111 5th Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31707 from 1PM-6PM.
Poteat Funeral Home LLC.
Albany 229/436-3615

