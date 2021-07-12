James Griffin, Jr., 87 of Albany passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 surrounded by his family at Willson Hospice House after a lengthy illness.
James Griffin, Jr. was born February 8, 1934 in Putney GA to Emma Clair Fields Griffin and James Griffin, Sr. He was the oldest of 12 children. He attended the Dougherty County Public schools. After graduating, he joined the United States Army. After completing his service, he attended mortuary school, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, GA and University of GA Center for continuing Education in Athens, GA. Mr. Griffin was a licensed funeral director and began working at Poteat Funeral Home; he later became the manager and owner.
Mr. Griffin belonged to numerous professional affiliations, including Chairman of the board, Executive Board member and Treasurer for the 4th District Georgia Funeral Service Practitioner's Inc. and Georgia Funeral Service Practitioners Association and also a member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Inc.
Mr. Griffin's many memberships and appointments included: Advisory Board Abany Chapter of American Red Cross; Member of Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Commission; appointed by Gov. Joe Frank Harris to the GA Department of Natural Resources; Board member of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Foundation, Albany State University Foundation, and Regions Bank. Mr. Griffin was the first African American to be appointed to the Board of Tax Assessors of Dougherty County, GA and the first African American to become President of Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. Griffin was a devoted member of St. Teresa's Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by 5 siblings: Molly, Millis, Charlie, Carlton, and Conniss.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; 2 sons: Ronald (Sharron) of Albany, GA and Rodney (Teresa) of Ellenwood, GA; 3 daughters: Cassandra of Lithonia, GA, Dacia of Albany, GA, and Sheremee of Washington, DC; 2 grandchildren: Terrence (Stephanie) of McDonough, GA, and Casey of San Francisco, CA; 5 brothers: Willie (Jewell), Herbert (Genevieve), Solomon (Emma Jean), Marvin (Reba) of Albany, GA and Joe of Jacksonville, FL, and 1 sister, Omega of Putney, GA; 1 brother-in-law, Kenneth Lockett of Cleveland, OH and 3 sisters-in-law, Millicent Paul and Christine Griffin both of Albany, GA, Caroline Griffin of Jonesboro, GA; 1 god-daughter, Wanda Williams (Craig) of Stone Mountain, GA and a host of great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Griffin will be Thursday, July 16, 2021 from 1-8 p.m. at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
