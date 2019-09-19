Funeral services for Mr. Leroy Miller, 71 of Arlington will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at Faith Holiness Church, 16990 Highland Avenue, South, Arlington with Bishop Clifford Lovett, Pastor and Rev. Jerome Severson officiating. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, Arlington.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 20, 2019 from 5-7 PM at W.M. Murray Memorial Chapel at Wakefield Mortuary, 779 Mayhaw Avenue, Arlington, Georgia 39813.
Wakefield Mortuary
Arlington 229/725-4267
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.