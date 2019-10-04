Albany, GA
Mr. Quentin J. Reed
Funeral services for Mr. Quentin "Quincy" Jermaine Reed, 46 of Albany will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Litman Cathedral, House of God In Saints, 1129 West Whitney Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31707 with Pastor Michael White officiating. Interment will follow at Union Memorial Cemetery, 1100 South Mckinley Street, Albany, Georgia.
Visitation for Mr. Reed will be TODAY, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Litman Cathedral, House of God In Saints from 5-7 PM.
