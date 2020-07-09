Mr. William "Sack" Reynolds, 77 of Albany died, Thursday, July 2, 2020. Funeral services for Deacon Reynolds will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church (Pavilion) 4633 Gravel Hill Road, Albany, Georgia 31705. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Rev. James B. Stokes, Pastor and his son, Rev. William Mathis will officiate. Deacon William "Sack" Reynolds was born on July 10, 1942 in Albany, GA to the late Mr. R.J. Reynolds and Mrs. Peggy Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Bessie Mae Reynolds of 38 years of marriage; brother, Robert Reynolds II and; sister, Barbara Ann Williams Sapp. Deacon William "Sack" Reynolds was a graduate of Monroe High School, Albany, GA, Class of 1961. He furthered his education at Albany State College, Albany, GA and Jersey City State College, Jersey City, NJ earning a Bachelor of Arts degree. Deacon William "Sack" Reynolds accepted Jesus Christ at an early age. He joined and served faithfully at Rocky Hill Baptist Church, Albany, GA. Prior to his death, he served on the Deacon Board. Deacon William "Sack" Reynolds retired from the Newark City Board of Education, Newark, NJ on June 21, 1996 after serving 25 years. He was a master carpenter and taught shop at Montgomery Street School. Deacon William "Sack" Reynolds loved sporting his cars, especially his jaguar. In addition to sporting his cars, he got pleasure in cleaning and shining his vehicles every weekend. Additionally, he loved traveling to the casinos, especially the ones in Las Vegas. His travels also included the annual trip to the Fountain City Classic where it was the battle between Albany State University and Fort Valley State University. Deacon William "Sack" Reynolds memory shall be cherished by his children: Valerie Reynolds of Pooler, GA; Sheila (Julius) Thompson of Stone Mountain, GA; William Mathis of New Haven, CT; Michael (Susie) Reynolds of Conyers, GA; Dwayne Reynolds of Newark, NJ; sisters: Doris Reynolds of Newark, NJ; Deloris Ward of Bloomfield, NJ; Deborah (Johnny) Pope of Albany, GA; Johnnie Mae Teemer of Albany, GA; Annie Lou Teemer of Albany, GA; Doretha Babbloza of Hartford, CT; Patricia Batten of Leesburg, GA; sisters-in-law: Gladys (TJ) Morris of Riviera Beach, FL; Juanita Clayton of Camilla, GA; Carolyn Bass of Bayonne, NJ; brothers-in-law: Douglas (Helen) Clayton, Jr of Camilla, GA; Roger Clayton of Camilla, GA; Leroy Jackson of Raleigh, NC, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Viewing for Mr. Reynolds will be TODAY, Friday, July 10, 2020 from 1-7 PM and Saturday July 11, 2020 from 10-6 PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701. Please feel free to sign the guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com. Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors LLC. Albany 229/436-3615
