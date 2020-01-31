Albany, Ga.
Willie F. Simmons Sr.
Mr. Willie F. Simmons Sr., 72, of Albany, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Madison Healthcare of Macon, GA.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, 170 Ebenezer Church Road, Leary, Georgia 39862 with Rev. Willie G. Thomas, Pastor and Minister Dontravious Simmons officiating. Interment will follow at Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Simmons will be TODAY, Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1-7PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
