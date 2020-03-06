Funeral services for Mr. Woodrow "Sonny" Parks, 70 of Albany, will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM at New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, 09 North Monroe Street, Albany, Ga with Rev. McKebia Bray officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery, 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. Visitation for Mr. Parks will be TODAY, March 6, 2020 from 1-7 PM at Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, GA 31701. Please feel free to sign the online guestbook by visiting our website at www.poteatfhllc.com.
Poteat-Wakefield Funeral Directors
Albany 229/436-3615
