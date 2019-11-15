Mrs. Bessie Mae Reynolds (Clayton)
Funeral services for Mrs. Bessie Reynolds, 75 of Albany will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Rocky Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 4633 Gravel Hill Road, Albany, Georgia 31705. Rev. James B. Stokes is Pastor and Rev. William Mathis will officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701.
Bessie is survived by her husband, William Reynolds, who she was happily married to for 38 years. She leaves as cherished treasures, stepchildren: Valerie Reynolds of Savannah, GA; Sheila (Julius) Thompson of Stone Mountain, GA; William Mathis of New Haven, CT; Michael (Susie) Reynolds of Conyers, GA; Dwayne Reynolds of Newark, NJ; sisters: Gladys (TJ) Morris of Riviera Beach, FL; Juanita Clayton of Camilla, GA; Carolyn Bass of Bayonne, NJ; brothers: Douglas (Helen) Clayton, Jr of Camilla, GA; Roger Clayton of Camilla, GA; sister-in-law's: Doris Reynolds of Newark, NJ; Deloris Ward of Bloomfield, NJ; Deborah (Johnny) Pope of Albany, GA; Johnnie Mae Teemer of Albany, GA; Annie Lou Teemer of Albany, GA; Doretha Babbloza of Hartford, CT; Patricia Batten of Leesburg, GA; brother-in-law: Leroy Jackson of Raleigh, NC, and a host of aunts, uncles, step grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Viewing will be TODAY, Friday, November 15, 2019 from 1PM-7PM at Poteat Funeral Home, 1015 Cedar Avenue, Albany, Georgia 31701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.