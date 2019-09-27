Mrs. Bretha Thomas departed this life at Pruitt Health Senior Living in Covington ,GA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28,2019 at 3:30 P.M. in the sanctuary of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1501 Newton Road, Albany, Georgia. Rev. Walter Ingram serves as the pastor and will provide the words of comfort.Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. To share a memory with The Family of Mrs. Bretha Thomas or to sign our online guestbook please visit www.litmanfuneralservice.com. J.L. Litman Memorial Funeral Service in charge of the funeral arrangements.
